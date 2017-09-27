Vivendi's role in Telecom Italia not discussed at Italy-France summit: minister

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

LYON, France (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi’s role in Italy’s telephone group Telecom Italia was not discussed on Wednesday at a summit between the French and Italian governments, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters.

Rome is considering sanctioning Vivendi, saying the company built a controlling stake in Telecom Italia without informing the government, in contravention of state rules. Vivendi denies that its 24 percent holding has given it effective control.

“I never even raised the issue,” Calenda told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Calenda also said that any future talks about naval military shipbuilding would have to involve Italy’s Leonardo and France’s Thales.