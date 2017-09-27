FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi's role in Telecom Italia not discussed at Italy-France summit: minister
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 27, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 22 days ago

Vivendi's role in Telecom Italia not discussed at Italy-France summit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

LYON, France (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi’s role in Italy’s telephone group Telecom Italia was not discussed on Wednesday at a summit between the French and Italian governments, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters.

Rome is considering sanctioning Vivendi, saying the company built a controlling stake in Telecom Italia without informing the government, in contravention of state rules. Vivendi denies that its 24 percent holding has given it effective control.

“I never even raised the issue,” Calenda told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Calenda also said that any future talks about naval military shipbuilding would have to involve Italy’s Leonardo and France’s Thales.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.