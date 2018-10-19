FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Vivendi CEO denies company wants to call Telecom Italia shareholder meeting on board

ROME (Reuters) - A report Vivendi (VIV.PA) is thinking of calling a shareholder meeting at Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to appoint four more board members are off the mark, the French media group’s CEO said.

FILE PHOTO:Vivendi's Chairman of the Management Board Arnaud de Puyfontaine attends the media group company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“What I read is not a reality of the moment,” Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday on the sidelines of a conference.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s leading shareholder.

Last May activist fund Elliott wrestled board control from the media giant after a two-month campaign to shake up the way the French group had been running the former telecoms monopoly.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

