Vivendi says TIM's performance since Elliott took over is 'disastrous'

PARIS (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi said Wednesday the management of Telecom Italia, or TIM, had been “disastrous” since activist fund Elliott had seized control of the Italian firm’s board.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

TIM’s share price has lost 35 percent since Elliott had took control in May, while the fund had promised to double it within two years, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi blamed the company’s management for the performance. It added TIM’s governance was “failing” and said that the company and its results were suffering as a result.

Vivendi, TIM’s largest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, said however it remained convinced that the company had strong potential.