April 18, 2018 / 3:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a stake in cloud computing platform VMware Inc (VMW.N), CNBC reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Icahn's stake is said to be below the 5 percent limit that warrants public disclosure, CNBC said, mentioning that a particular agenda for anything specific from VMware or Dell is unclear. cnb.cx/2qFIHbD

Computer maker Dell, which owns 80 percent of VMWare, said in February it was exploring a public offering or a combination with VMware.

    In 2013, Icahn had unsuccessfully attempted to block Michael Dell’s $25 billion offer to take Dell Inc private.

    VMware declined to comment on the report. Carl Icahn or his representatives were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

    Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
