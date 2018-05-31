FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:30 PM / a few seconds ago

VMware's quarterly profit jumps nearly four-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Business software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported a near four-fold rise in first-quarter profit as it booked a gain of $781 million from Pivotal Software’s initial public offering.

Net income jumped to $942 million, or $2.29 per share, in the quarter ended May 4, from $245 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue of the company, with which Dell Technologies Inc is considering a reverse merger to be a public company again, rose to $2.01 billion from $1.77 billion.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
