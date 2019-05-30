Australia's AGL Energy withdraws buyout offer for Vocus

(Reuters) - AGL Energy, Australia’s top power producer, said on Friday it recently approached telecoms junior Vocus Group about a possible buyout offer, but has withdrawn the offer after being unable to agree on due diligence terms.
Vocus is already the target of a A$3.3 billion ($2.28 billion) takeover offer from by Swedish private-equity firm EQT Infrastructure.
Vocus’ board has allowed EQT to conduct non-exclusive due diligence, but has given no view on the offer.
The rising interest in Vocus comes just as the telecoms junior’s fiber-focused turnaround plan begins to gain traction.
Vocus saw similar approaches in 2017 when U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc and Affinity Equity Partners made, then abandoned, their own plays for the then struggling telco.
AGL said in a statement it will continue to explore opportunities to support its strategy.
The company released its statement in response to an article in The Australian Financial Review.
