Australia's AGL Energy withdraws buyout offer for Vocus

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - AGL Energy, Australia’s top power producer, said on Friday it recently approached telecoms junior Vocus Group about a possible buyout offer, but has withdrawn the offer after being unable to agree on due diligence terms.

Vocus is already the target of a A$3.3 billion ($2.28 billion) takeover offer from by Swedish private-equity firm EQT Infrastructure.

Vocus’ board has allowed EQT to conduct non-exclusive due diligence, but has given no view on the offer.

The rising interest in Vocus comes just as the telecoms junior’s fiber-focused turnaround plan begins to gain traction.

Vocus saw similar approaches in 2017 when U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc and Affinity Equity Partners made, then abandoned, their own plays for the then struggling telco.

AGL said in a statement it will continue to explore opportunities to support its strategy.

The company released its statement in response to an article in The Australian Financial Review.