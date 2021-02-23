Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media & Telecom - Innovation

Australia's Macquarie to team up with Aware Super for $2.71 billion Vocus buyout

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Vocus Group said on Tuesday Macquarie’s funds has agreed to team up with pension fund Aware Super for the A$3.42 billion ($2.71 billion) takeover of the fibre network owner.

Two weeks ago, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holding (MIRA) made a A$5.50 per share non-binding offer, one of at least three approaches for Vocus since 2019.

Melbourne-based Vocus said the terms of the offer have not changed since Feb. 8 and the consortium was still conducting due diligence.

Neither Aware Super nor MIRA immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Vocus dipped 0.2% to A$4.97, nearly 10% off the offer price in the early hours of trading .

MIRA is a part of Macquarie Group’s asset management arm.

($1 = 1.2637 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

