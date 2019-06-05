Deals
June 5, 2019 / 12:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shares in Australia's Vocus drop over 15 percent after EQT withdraws takeover offer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Vocus is photographed at the communications company's Sydney headquarters, Australia, Aug. 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian telecoms firm Vocus Group Ltd dropped more than 15% on Wednesday, the most in over two years, after Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure withdrew its A$3.3 billion ($2.31 billion) buyout offer.

Vocus told the market late on Tuesday EQT had withdrawn its offer after a period of due diligence, making it the fourth suitor to drop its bid for the company in the past two years.

Shares fell 17.6% soon after the market opened before recovering to A$3.88 per share in early trading.

Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below