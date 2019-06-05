Shares in Australia's Vocus drop over 15 percent after EQT withdraws takeover offer

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Vocus is photographed at the communications company's Sydney headquarters, Australia, Aug. 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian telecoms firm Vocus Group Ltd dropped more than 15% on Wednesday, the most in over two years, after Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure withdrew its A$3.3 billion ($2.31 billion) buyout offer.

Vocus told the market late on Tuesday EQT had withdrawn its offer after a period of due diligence, making it the fourth suitor to drop its bid for the company in the past two years.

Shares fell 17.6% soon after the market opened before recovering to A$3.88 per share in early trading.