July 25, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

South Africa's Vodacom first-quarter revenue rises on international sales

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J) on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in its first-quarter group revenue as growth from its international business offset an anticipated lean performance at local markets.

Group revenue rose to 21.5 billion rand ($1.55 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, and service revenue was up 3.9% at 17.4 billion rand.

Despite the impact of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, international service revenue increased by 19.6%, largely driven by a 42.7% increase in revenue from Kenya’s Safaricom (SCOM.NR) M-Pesa mobile financial services platform M-Pesa and data demand, group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below