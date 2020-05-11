South Africa's Vodacom full-year earnings up 8.9%

FILE PHOTO: A branch of South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group (VODJ.J) reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the full-year ended March rose to 945 cents from 868 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone (VOD.L), declared a final dividend of 405 cents per share.

(This story corrects 2nd para to rose from fell.)