Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE, the kingdom’s biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it needed more time to complete processes related to a planned deal to buy Vodafone Group’s 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

Saudi Telecom in January struck a preliminary deal to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, seeking growth in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

STC said it had extended its memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Group for 90 days and attributed the reason for the delay to logistical challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.