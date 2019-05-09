Infratil says in talks to buy Vodafone's NZ unit

(Reuters) - Power utility firm Infratil Ltd said on Friday it, along with an unnamed party, was in talks with Vodafone Group Plc to buy the telecom giant’s New Zealand operations.

The discussions with Vodafone and financiers were ongoing and incomplete, Infratil said in a statement.

Vodafone’s New Zealand unit declined to comment.

The Australian Financial Review had reported on Thursday that the British firm was in talks with two asset managers to sell its New Zealand business in a deal that could be worth A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion).

In March, the Vodafone’s Kiwi unit had offered voluntary redundancy to thousands of staff members as part of plans to review its business ahead of a possible stock market listing next year.

The news comes as Australia’s anti-trust regulator blocked a A$15 billion merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone’s Australian joint venture on competition grounds on Wednesday.