(Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Wednesday said it opposed the proposed merger between TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group’s Australian unit.

The move comes a day ahead of the provisional date set by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to make a decision on the merger.