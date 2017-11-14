FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone raises full-year outlook after strong first half​
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vodafone raises full-year outlook after strong first half​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, raised its forecast for full-year earnings growth to around 10 percent, from 4-8 percent, on Tuesday after reporting a strong first half helped by demand for data and broadband in Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Branding hangs outside a Vodafone shop in Oxford, Britain, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The company reported a 13 percent rise in first-half organic adjusted core earnings to 7.4 billion euros ($8.65 billion), ahead of market forecasts for 7.08 billion euros.

Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said Vodafone had maintained good commercial momentum and was able to report a substantial improvement in margin and profit growth.

The company said the increased forecast, which implies core earnings of 14.75-14.95 billion euros, reflected stronger than expected underlying revenue growth in Europe and a later than anticipated launch of a new entrant in Italy.

It said free cash flow would also beat its previous expectation, coming in above 5 billion euros rather than around 5 billion euros.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.