Vodafone raises full-year outlook after strong first half​

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, raised its forecast for full-year earnings growth to around 10 percent, from 4-8 percent, on Tuesday after reporting a strong first half helped by demand for data and broadband in Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Branding hangs outside a Vodafone shop in Oxford, Britain, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The company reported a 13 percent rise in first-half organic adjusted core earnings to 7.4 billion euros ($8.65 billion), ahead of market forecasts for 7.08 billion euros.

Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said Vodafone had maintained good commercial momentum and was able to report a substantial improvement in margin and profit growth.

The company said the increased forecast, which implies core earnings of 14.75-14.95 billion euros, reflected stronger than expected underlying revenue growth in Europe and a later than anticipated launch of a new entrant in Italy.

It said free cash flow would also beat its previous expectation, coming in above 5 billion euros rather than around 5 billion euros.