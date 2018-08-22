FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's TPG Telecom enters talks to buy local Vodafone-Hutchison venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd (TPM.AX) has entered initial talks with Vodafone Group PLC’s (VOD.L) local venture to explore a potential takeover of the latter, the two companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.

A woman looks at her phone as she walks past an advertisement for Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd in central Sydney, Australia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore/File Photo

The venture, Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd, is jointly owned by Vodafone and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) (HTA.AX), a unit of CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK).

If the deal goes through, it would represent TPG’s latest effort to fend off competition from rivals such as Singapore Telecommunications’ (STEL.SI) Optus and local major Telstra Corp (TLS.AX).

In 2015, TPG announced a deal to buy domestic rival internet services provider iiNet IIN.AX for A$1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) to boost its broadband business and expand its presence across Australia.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

