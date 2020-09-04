Business News
September 4, 2020 / 1:50 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Debt-laden Vodafone Idea to raise up to $4.1 billion in funds

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd (VODA.NS) said on Friday it would raise funds up to 300 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country’s Supreme Court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

