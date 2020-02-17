India's Vodafone Idea says to pay 25 billion rupees in government dues: ET Now

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian wireless carrier Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS) will pay 25 billion rupees ($350 million) of the nearly $3.9 billion it owes to government in telecoms dues, TV news station ET Now reported on Monday.

The company said it will pay 10 billion rupees more to the government by Feb. 21, the TV station said.

The Indian government last week ordered mobile carriers to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling.