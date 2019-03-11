Business News
Vodafone plans 1,130 jobs cuts in Italy

FILE PHOTO: A Vodafone logo is seen on a mobile internet dongle in this photo illustration, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Illustration

MILAN (Reuters) - The world’s second largest mobile operator Vodafone said on Monday it aims to cut its Italian workforce by 16 percent as part of a broader effort to reshape its business model given increasing pressure in the country’s mobile market.

The company will open negotiations with local trade unions over 1,130 redundancies, it said in a statement on Monday. Vodafone employs around 7,000 people in Italy, according to its website.

Last week Telecom Italia has reached a deal with trade unions on 4,300 job cuts, a source familiar with the matter has said.

