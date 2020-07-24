Vodafone: Do not extrapolate UK Huawei decision to rest of Europe

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone’s (VOD.L) Chief Executive Nick Read said Britain’s decision to ban China’s Huawei from its 5G network should not be extrapolated to the rest of Europe because there were different geopolitics at play in other countries.

Read also told reporters Vodafone was talking to the government about easing the burden of removing Huawei from its UK network, adding that there were a number of mechanisms that could be used, for example spectrum costs.