Technology News
January 23, 2019 / 7:25 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

O2 and Vodafone extend UK network sharing deal to include 5G

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Telefonica’s O2 and Vodafone have agreed to extend their network partnership in Britain to include 5G to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost for both operators.

The two groups - the second and third biggest players in the competitive market behind BT’s EE - said they would also upgrade their transmission networks with higher capacity fiber cables.

They have agreed non-binding heads of terms about the agreement which remain subject to regulatory approval. They expect to conclude the steps during 2019.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
