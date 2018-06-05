FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Voestalpine CEO to step down in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder will step down from his post in the summer of 2019 after heading the group for about 15 years, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Steel division head Herbert Eibensteiner will be appointed as Eder’s successor with effect from the end of the company’s annual shareholder meeting on July 3, 2019, Voestalpine said.

The supervisory board will recommend that Voestalpine’s shareholders elect Eder to its board, it said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

