Voestalpine evaluating production due to coronavirus

An illuminated logo of steelmaker Voestalpine stands in front of the steel plant Donawitz in Leoben, Austria, August 09, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Voestalpine is evaluating which parts of production can be continued, must be reduced or halted due to the spread of the coronavirus, the specialty steel company told shareholders.

“Employees working in production, maintenance and other operationally critical areas will be on site until further notice,” the statement said.

Safety and protective measures with regard to health and hygiene had top priority.