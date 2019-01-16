Voestalpine issues new profit warning, blames extra costs, provisions

VIENNA (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine issued its second profit warning in four months, blaming extra costs due to a difficult production ramp-up in the United States and provisions in connection with a German cartel investigation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of steelmaker Voestalpine stands in front of the steel plant Donawitz in Leoben, Austria, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The Austrian company on Wednesday reported preliminary nine-months earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 525 million euros ($598 million), missing average analyst estimates of 712 million euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

It consequently lowered its full-year EBIT forecast to 750 million euros, down from its October forecast of just under 1 billion euros, saying it expected a further economic slowdown in its last fiscal quarter.

In August it said that EBIT would be roughly at the previous year’s level of 1.18 billion euros. Average analyst estimates are at 980 billion euros, Refinitiv data show.

The Linz-based group is ramping up new production lines at its plant in Cartersville, Georgia, where it makes metal parts for car bodies and did not manage to fulfill all orders, a spokesman said. As a result, it was forced to transfer some orders to other suppliers, which was very costly, he said.

The automobile industry contributes one third of Voestalpine’s revenue. The group warned in October that it was struggling to complete orders in Cartersville.

Voestalpine said it made provisions in connection with a 2017 investigation by Germany’s competition watchdog into suspected violations of antitrust laws in the industry, which also includes ArcelorMittal and Salzgitter.

The spokesman declined to quantify the extra costs for the external transfer of orders or the amount of the provisions.

Voestalpine was one of four companies fined in 2012 for fixing the price of railtrack in Germany. It settled the last of its then-outstanding proceedings with the German cartel office a year later.

The Austrian group said nine-months earnings before interest, tax, amortization and depreciation came in at 1.1 billion euros and would reach 1.55 billion euros for the full year.