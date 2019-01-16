Voestalpine issues second profit warning in four months

FILE PHOTO: The logo of steelmaker Voestalpine stands in front of the steel plant Donawitz in Leoben, Austria, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Voestalpine issued its second profit warning in four months on Wednesday, blaming higher costs due to a difficult production ramp-up in the United States and provisions in connection with an investigation by the German competition authority.

The Austrian specialty steelmaker reported nine-months earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 525 million euros ($598 million), missing average analyst estimates of 712 million euros according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

It consequently lowered its full-year EBIT forecast to 750 million euros from its October forecast of just under 1 billion euros.

In August it had said that the EBIT would be roughly at the previous year’s level of 1.18 billion euros. Average analyst estimates are at 980 billion euros, Refinitiv data show.

Voestalpine did not manage to fulfill all orders at its new plant in Cartersville, Gerogia, which makes metal parts for car bodies, a spokesman said, adding that it subsequently had to outsource orders to other suppliers, which was very costly.

The group also made provisions in connection with a 2017 investigation by Germany’s competition watchdog into suspected violations of antitrust laws in the industry, the spokesman said.

He did not quantify the extra costs for the external transfer of orders or the amount of the provisions.