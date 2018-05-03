Volkswagen weighs spin-offs of non-core assets: CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is pondering spin-offs of non-core assets such as motorcycle maker Ducati and transmissions maker Renk, its new chief executive said, as the group seeks to boost its efficiency and become more nimble.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, poses during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“For non-core businesses such as Ducati, Renk and (large engines unit) MAN Diesel & Turbo, we will draw up sustainable future perspectives,” Herbert Diess said on Thursday at the carmaker’s annual shareholder meeting in Berlin.

The deliberations could lead to steps to expand those businesses and to develop growth strategies, but spin-offs “are also conceivable”, Diess said, without being more specific.

($1 = 0.8333 euros)