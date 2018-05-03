FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 3, 2018 / 8:42 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Volkswagen weighs spin-offs of non-core assets: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is pondering spin-offs of non-core assets such as motorcycle maker Ducati and transmissions maker Renk, its new chief executive said, as the group seeks to boost its efficiency and become more nimble.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, poses during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“For non-core businesses such as Ducati, Renk and (large engines unit) MAN Diesel & Turbo, we will draw up sustainable future perspectives,” Herbert Diess said on Thursday at the carmaker’s annual shareholder meeting in Berlin.

    The deliberations could lead to steps to expand those businesses and to develop growth strategies, but spin-offs “are also conceivable”, Diess said, without being more specific.

    ($1 = 0.8333 euros)

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.