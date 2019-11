Markus Duesmann, board member of German luxury carmaker BMW attends the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said former BMW (BMWG.DE) executive Markus Duesmann will take over as head of Audi as of April 1, 2020.

Volkswagen said current Audi Chief Executive Bram Schot will leave the company at the end of March 2020.