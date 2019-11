FILE PHOTO: An Audi logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury car unit Audi (NSUG.DE) is planning to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025, a person close to the matter said.

Audi declined to comment. But earlier on Tuesday, an Audi spokesman had said that talks with labor representatives on cutting costs were making progress.