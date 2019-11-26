Business News
November 26, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Audi strikes deal with workers to slash 9,500 jobs

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi on Tuesday announced a major restructuring scheme, slashing around 9,500 jobs until 2025 in an effort to adopt production to the e-mobility era and achieve billion-euro cost savings.

“The resulting savings of around 6 billion euros will secure the strategic operating profit margin corridor of 9 to 11% and will be invested in projects of the future such as electrification and digitalization,” the company said in a statement.

Audi said that the cost savings would be achieved by 2029.

Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Tassilo Hummel

