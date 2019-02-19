VW's Audi mulls cutting night shifts at Ingolstadt plant: Handelsblatt

New Audi A8's are parked in front of the Audi headquarter before the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi is considering cutting night shifts at its Ingolstadt plant, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the luxury carmaker’s works council.

“We were verbally informed about the plans,” Handelsblatt cited Peter Mosch as saying, adding “at the moment there is no substantial written demand.”

An Audi spokesman told Reuters that cutting one night shift at the Ingolstadt plant was one option among others, adding that there were talks on the issue with the company’s works council but no decision had been made.