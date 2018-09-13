FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Volkswagen to stop production of iconic Beetle in 2019

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Thursday it would stop producing its Beetle compact car globally in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counter-culture as the automaker prepares for a leap toward a future of mass-market electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line model is seen at the press day for the Washington Auto Show in Washington, DC, U.S., January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

The VW Beetle and the VW minibus became symbols of the small-is-beautiful aesthetic of many in the post-war Baby Boom and the crescent shaped car was revived with the “New Beetle” of the late 1990s, which offered a built-in flower vase.

The New Beetle was a hit during its early years, with sales of more than 80,000 cars in the United States in 1999. More recently the car’s U.S. sales have suffered along with most other small cars.

Volkswagen sold 11,151 total Beetles through the first eight months of 2018, down 2.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. U.S. consumers looking for a small Volkswagen vehicle overwhelmingly prefer the Jetta sedan, or a Tiguan compact sport utility vehicle.

The company said two special models will join the final lineup - Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL - in the United States and would offer driver-assistance technology.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

