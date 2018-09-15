Volkswagen's Puebla plant to focus on SUVs, final edition Beetle

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Mexico unit said it would focus on producing SUVs and the final special-edition Beetle at its plant in the central state of Puebla.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

The company on Thursday said it would stop producing its Beetle compact car in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counterculture as the automaker prepares for a future of mass-market electric cars.

Volkswagen produces autos including the Jetta, Tiguan and Beetle for North America and other markets at a factory in Mexico.

“As the plant in Puebla prepares a special final edition of this iconic model, the plant will also focus towards the production of SUV vehicles, contributing to a worldwide brand offensive in this segment” a spokesman for Volkswagen Mexico said in a statement.