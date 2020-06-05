Volkswagen AG expands executive committee of supervisory board

FILE PHOTO: The revised logo of German carmaker Volkswagen AG is pictured during a preview of the world's biggest automaker at the international Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday that it had added two members to the executive committee of its supervisory board.

The new members are Hans Michel Piech, who is indirectly the largest individual shareholder in the car maker, and Bertina Murkovic, chair of the works council at Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles business.

The appointments expand the executive committee to eight. The body is responsible for appointing top management.