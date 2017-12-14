Volkswagen says some employees cooperated with Brazil's military regime

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Thursday that a historian commissioned by the carmaker found that some of the security staff at Volkswagen do Brasil had cooperated with the country’s former military regime.

“There is no clear evidence found, that the cooperation was institutionalized by the company,” said Christopher Kopper, a history professor at Germany’s Bielefeld University who carried out the study on Volkswagen’s role in Brazil from 1964 to 1985.

Kopper based his study on statements made by former employees, documents from Volkswagen’s corporate archives in Germany and Brazil as well as Brazilian state archives, Volkswagen said.