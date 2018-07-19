FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen to furlough 1,000 workers in Brazil as sales slow: union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) will furlough about 1,000 workers at its largest factory in Brazil, union representatives said on Thursday, due to weaker economic growth and slumping exports to Argentina.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

The month-long furlough will start Aug. 21 at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, according to the local metalworkers union.

The factory produces the Jetta, Saveiro and Polo models, along with its Virtus sedan variant, and employs about 8,000 workers.

The news was first reported by newspaper O Estado De S. Paulo on Thursday. A Volkswagen representative declined to comment immediately on the matter.

A truckers’ strike in late May took the wind out of a gradual economic recovery in Brazil, weighing on domestic demand. Slower sales in Mexico and Argentina also led Brazilian automaker group Anfavea to scrap a forecast for exports to grow this year.

Furloughs are common as an alternative to costly job cuts in Brazil’s auto industry, allowing carmakers to trim production and payroll more easily when demand softens.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by James Dalgleish

