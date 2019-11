Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess attends a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

WOLFSBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Friday said the German carmaker has no plans to cooperate with start-up electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O).

Tesla should be admired for how quickly they innovate and sets the benchmark in some areas of technology, Diess told reporters at a press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany.