April 11, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen supervisory board to elect new CEO on Thursday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will hold a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to decide on a new chief executive, bringing forward the meeting previously planned for Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess from the Volkswagen Group presents the new I.D. Vizzion car model during an event at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The board will elect the head of the company’s core VW brand, Herbert Diess, as new CEO, the source said on condition of anonymity.

    Diess will replace Matthias Mueller as the company looks to give fresh impetus to its recovery from an emissions scandal.

    Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexander Ratz and David Goodman

