FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen at the headquarters of the German car manufacturer Audi, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ingolstadt, Germany, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

(Reuters) - German premium carmaker Audi said on Monday it had named Juergen Rittersberger as its next chief financial officer, replacing Arno Antlitz who is moving to become group CFO at its parent Volkswagen.

Rittersberger will take over the position from April, Audi said in a statement.