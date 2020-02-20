Volkswagen CFO will leave in summer next year: Manager Magazin

Frank Witter, CFO of German carmaker Volkswagen addresses the media during the annual news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) finance chief Frank Witter will leave the German car group in the summer of 2021, business publication Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Witter, who is 60 years old, declined to extend his contract by five years for personal reasons and is instead opting for a nine-month extension this autumn, the magazine added.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.