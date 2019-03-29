Volkswagen, Siemens to collaborate on industrial cloud technology

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has selected Siemens as its integration partner to help connect its 122 plants to Amazon’s cloud in an effort to raise efficiency in production, the two German companies announced on Friday.

“Siemens will play a key role in ensuring that machinery and equipment of different manufacturers at the 122 Volkswagen plants are networked efficiently in the cloud,” they said in a joint statement, without giving financial terms.

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate data from plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve and standardize its production systems and processes.

For Siemens, Volkswagen is an important, high-profile customer for its MindSphere internet of things platform, the core of its Digital Factory division.