FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Prague City Court ruled on Thursday to invalidate an order for Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to pay Czech customers more than 500 million crowns ($21.27 million) in damages for the Dieselgate affair, news website www.idnes.cz reported.

It said the court invalidated a lower court decision on procedural grounds and sent the case back to the lower court for a new consideration, idnes.cz said.