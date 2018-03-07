VW's Skoda Auto chair: plan to create around 3,000 jobs in Czech Republic - CTK news agency

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto chairman Bernhard Maier said that the carmaker planned to create around 3,000 jobs in its plants in the Czech republic, CTK news agency reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured next to a logo of Skoda during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Maier also said that adding the jobs depends on an agreement with trade unions on introducing additional shifts at the plants.

Skoda is currently in the middle of talks on wages with the unions, which rejected the initial proposal by the management and said they were preparing for a possible strike.