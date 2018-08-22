FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 22, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW CEO says is open to alliance or merger of Ducati: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Motorbike brand Ducati could be merged with a rival or enter an alliance given a lack of synergy potential with the passenger car businesses at VW, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German daily Handelsblatt.

FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, speaks during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Volkswagen has struggled to find a long-term solution for the motorbike brand amid internal power struggles, with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) auction stalled last year amid resistance from German trade unions.

“I can imagine a combination or a partnership with other brands. Ducati as a motorbike icon business within the Volkswagen Group is not sufficient,” Diess, who took the helm as Volkswagen chief executive in April, told the paper.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.