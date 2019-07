Volkswagen, Ford reach outline agreement to share electric, autonomous tech: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice, France, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

FRANKFURT/DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) have reached an outline agreement to share electric and autonomous car technologies, extending their alliance beyond a cooperation on commercial vehicles, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

VW will share its MEB electric vehicle platform with Ford, the source said.

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is due to discuss deepening the alliance at a meeting on July 11, 2019, a second source told Reuters.

A VW spokesman declined to comment on the details of a potential alliance but said that talks with Ford are progressing well.

A Ford spokeswoman said, “Our talks with Volkswagen continue. Discussions have been productive across a number of areas. We’ll share updates as details become more firm.”