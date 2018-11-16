Technology News
VW says could build up to 15 million electric cars

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen at their plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could build up to 15 million electric cars over several years on its new electric vehicle production platform, the company said on Friday, adding that its Chief Executive Herbert Diess had misspoken in an interview on Monday.

Automotive News on Monday quoted Diess as saying that VW could build 50 million electric vehicles globally across its brands, beginning in 2020, and had battery sourcing agreements for them.

A spokesman on Friday said that the figure, which referred to a theoretical long-term goal for the MEB electric car manufacturing platform, was overstated.

“Diess meant to say 15 million, not 50 million cars,” the spokesman said.

