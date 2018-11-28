Volkswagen's Seat brand to develop electric car platform in China with JAC

SEAT's logo is seen on a finished car, stored at the SEAT factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Spanish Seat brand said it will develop an electric car platform together with China’s Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd (JAC), as part of a broader Asian expansion push.

A battery electric vehicle platform will be developed for production in China and JAC Volkswagen will introduce the Seat brand in China by 2021, Seat said.

“This agreement with Volkswagen Group China and JAC enables us to move forward with the strategic development to introduce the Seat brand into China and take a further step towards the company’s globalisation strategy,” Seat President Luca de Meo said in a statement.

The construction of the JAC Volkswagen R&D center will start before the end of 2018 and will focus on key areas such as connectivity, autonomous driving and other future strategic directions, Seat said.