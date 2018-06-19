Audi supervisory board suspends CEO, installs interim chief: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Audi (NSUG.DE) has suspended Chief Executive Rupert Stadler and appointed executive Bram Schot as an interim replacement, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rupert Stadler, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, attends the "AI for Good" Global Summit at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk was first to report that Stadler was suspended and that Schot was now interim CEO at Volkswagen Group’s (VOWG_p.DE) most profitable brand.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that parent company Volkswagen’s group supervisory board was due to be informed in a telephone conference around noon local time about proposed changes at the top of Audi.

The arrest of 55-year-old Stadler on Monday threw VW back into turmoil, as it raised fresh questions about whether the company had done enough to reform itself almost three years after it admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines.

Audi was not immediately available for comment.