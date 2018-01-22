Germany confirms Audi recall due to illicit emission-control device

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s transport ministry confirmed a media report on Monday that the KBA automotive watchdog detected illicit emission-control software in Audi’s (NSUG.DE) latest Euro-6 diesel models and ordered a recall of the vehicles.
Some 127,000 vehicles from Audi, a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), are affected worldwide including 77,600 vehicles are registered in Germany, a spokeswoman for the German transport ministry said during a regular news conference.
Newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that road transport authority KBA had told Audi to respond by Feb. 2 on how it plans to update vehicle software controlling emissions, making sure the cars are unable to illegally manipulate emission controls.
Audi said in a statement on Sunday that the models had been included in a voluntary recall of 850,000 diesel vehicles with V6 and V8 TDI engines announced in July.
Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr