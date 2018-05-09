FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
May 9, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Audi to present software upgrade for A6/A7 models shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) premium carmaker Audi will shortly present to Germany’s motor authority KBA a software upgrade for the additional 60,000 cars in which emissions-related problems have been discovered, Audi’s chief executive said.

An Audi logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Audi is in “close consultation with the authorities”, Rupert Stadler told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, according to a prepared speech text.

    The carmaker had said on Tuesday it had stopped deliveries of A6 and A7 models with a certain type of diesel engine after finding a previously unidentified problem with emissions software. It did not give details of the problem.

    Stadler also reiterated that it would take a while for the diesel emissions crisis to be ultimately resolved.

    Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
