Four Audi managers indicted in U.S. VW diesel emissions probe: court documents

An Audi logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in Detroit on Thursday indicted four managers at Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury Audi unit as part of the U.S. government’s investigation into the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to court documents.

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in nearly 500,000 U.S. cars to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including the four Audi managers.