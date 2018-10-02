Volkswagen terminates Audi CEO's contract amid emissions probe

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has terminated the contract of Rupert Stadler, the suspended chief executive of its premium brand Audi (NSUG.DE), amid an ongoing emissions probe.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrives to the company's annual shareholders meeting in Ingolstadt, Germany May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

He is leaving his posts as management board member of the Volkswagen group and as CEO of Audi with immediate effect, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stadler was forced to step down temporarily after he was taken into custody in mid-June on suspicion of interfering with an emissions investigation. Sales executive Bram Schot is acting as interim replacement.

Both VW and Audi have said that Stadler is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.

“Mr. Stadler is (leaving) because, due to his ongoing pre-trial detention, he is unable to fulfil his duties as a member of the board of management and wishes to concentrate on his defense,” Volkswagen said in its statement on Tuesday.